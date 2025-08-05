Former NFL QB: It's 'Go Time' for Trevor Lawrence
It's year five of the Jacksonville Jaguars' relationship with Trevor Lawrence. Many around the league are still wondering if Lawrence can become one of the top quarterbacks in the game, as his one stellar season in 2022 is fading from memory.
Lawrence dealt with injuries in 2024, which limited him to just 10 games. He'd throw for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in what was a nightmare season for the Jaguars, as they ended up going 4-13. For Lawrence, he's looking for redemption, as is the rest of the franchise.
A new regime was brought in this offseason, as general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen are tasked with getting Lawrence back to his peak form. As Jaguars fans hope to see their quarterback light up the league in 2025, current ESPN analyst and former NFL veteran had some choice words for Lawrence heading into year five.
It's time for Lawrence to put up in 2025
Dan Orlovsky listed his top five QBs with the most to prove in 2025. Here's the full list:
1. Caleb Williams
2. Trevor Lawrence
3. J.J. McCarthy
4. Bryce Young
5. Anthony Richardson
"Trevor Lawrence. Come on dude, it's go-time. Trevor Lawrence you are the guy, you are the 'golden child.' You are the no-brainer number one pick. Brian Thomas Jr last year, third in the NFL in yards. He's a freak. And then your organization traded up with a bunch of picks to number two to get Travis Hunter, probably because you better help Trevor Lawrence play better. A lot of pressure on him."
Lawrence signed a five year, $275 million extension last offseason, which doesn't kick in until 2026. The past regime gave him that deal, which means he has to prove to the current one that he's worth the big bucks. Obviously, not everything is Lawrence's fault for how the majority of his Jaguars career has gone thus far.
The team made it clear they wanted a fresh start this offseason, which is why they let go of offensive playmakers such as Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. Thomas Jr and the addition of Hunter are huge, along with signing Patrick Mekari in free agency.
The pieces are around Lawrence to succeed, especially with Coen's offense being apart of the equation now.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI for the latest stories on Trevor Lawrence!
Please let us know your thoughts on these rankings when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.