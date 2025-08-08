Jaguar Report

How Lawrence Will Grade Himself Amid Immense Pressure

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback says he self-scouts in these 3 areas.

Zak Gilbert

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to receive the snap during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Prince Who Was Promised.

That Game of Thrones nickname apparently materialized during Trevor Lawrence’s college career at Clemson, before the Jaguars drafted him No. 1 overall in 2021. And after Jacksonville signed its quarterback to a five-year, $275 million extension in 2024, Lawrence enters his fifth NFL season under immense external pressure.

Internally, however, Lawrence takes his own temperature. He sat down with Tom Pelissero and Marc Ross on Wednesday’s edition of Inside Training Camp Live to shared a handful of standards he uses to grade himself.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) as wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) looks on after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1) Consistency

“Just playing more consistent,” he said Wednesday, “and there's a lot of things that lead to that, play-in and play-out.”

Lawrence was extremely consistent over the best stretch of his career, leading Jacksonville to a 15-5 record, including a playoff victory, from 2022-23. But since that 20-game stretch, the Jaguars are 5-18 (Lawrence is 2-13, battling injuries during that period, Lawrence is only 2-13 in his 15 starts. That’s an incredible swing, but he has a specific plan to get better.

“As far as preparation goes,” he said Wednesday, “obviously there's a process throughout the week to get prepared and to prepare yourself for everything that could happen on Sunday. And I feel like, for the most part, I’ve done a good job at that.

“There's definitely some areas to improve and I've learned in my career how to prepare better.”

2) Mastering Liam Coen’s offense

Last season with Coen as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator, Baker Mayfield enjoyed the best season of his career and the Buccaneers finished as the only NFL offense to rank in the NFL’s top five in both rushing and passing yards per game. Since January, Lawrence has been learning that playbook.

  • “Being in a new system,” Lawrence said, “learning all the ins and outs of that and being able to react and respond quickly, helps you play more consistent because you make all the plays that are there. You don't overlook stuff; you're able to progress and move past stuff that's covered.
  • “And I think that's something I've taken a big step in, just this offseason, learning the system, getting to the point where I can see the whole field and get through my reads a lot better, and my footwork's better. It's just playing consistent every play.”

3) Discipline

Lawrence said last month he has no idea where that nickname originated. He does hold himself to a high standard, though, and part of how he grades himself is how disciplined he plays.

“I think as far as from a talent standpoint, all the throws I can make, I can make them all with any of the guys out there. But just every play, making the right play, not always the big play, but the right play. And that's definitely something I'm working on.”

Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the field before the start of Saturday's game. The Jaguars led 20 to 10 at the end of the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in the Jaguars first preseason game of the season Saturday, August10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office.