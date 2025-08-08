How Lawrence Will Grade Himself Amid Immense Pressure
The Prince Who Was Promised.
That Game of Thrones nickname apparently materialized during Trevor Lawrence’s college career at Clemson, before the Jaguars drafted him No. 1 overall in 2021. And after Jacksonville signed its quarterback to a five-year, $275 million extension in 2024, Lawrence enters his fifth NFL season under immense external pressure.
Internally, however, Lawrence takes his own temperature. He sat down with Tom Pelissero and Marc Ross on Wednesday’s edition of Inside Training Camp Live to shared a handful of standards he uses to grade himself.
1) Consistency
“Just playing more consistent,” he said Wednesday, “and there's a lot of things that lead to that, play-in and play-out.”
Lawrence was extremely consistent over the best stretch of his career, leading Jacksonville to a 15-5 record, including a playoff victory, from 2022-23. But since that 20-game stretch, the Jaguars are 5-18 (Lawrence is 2-13, battling injuries during that period, Lawrence is only 2-13 in his 15 starts. That’s an incredible swing, but he has a specific plan to get better.
“As far as preparation goes,” he said Wednesday, “obviously there's a process throughout the week to get prepared and to prepare yourself for everything that could happen on Sunday. And I feel like, for the most part, I’ve done a good job at that.
“There's definitely some areas to improve and I've learned in my career how to prepare better.”
2) Mastering Liam Coen’s offense
Last season with Coen as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator, Baker Mayfield enjoyed the best season of his career and the Buccaneers finished as the only NFL offense to rank in the NFL’s top five in both rushing and passing yards per game. Since January, Lawrence has been learning that playbook.
- “Being in a new system,” Lawrence said, “learning all the ins and outs of that and being able to react and respond quickly, helps you play more consistent because you make all the plays that are there. You don't overlook stuff; you're able to progress and move past stuff that's covered.
- “And I think that's something I've taken a big step in, just this offseason, learning the system, getting to the point where I can see the whole field and get through my reads a lot better, and my footwork's better. It's just playing consistent every play.”
3) Discipline
Lawrence said last month he has no idea where that nickname originated. He does hold himself to a high standard, though, and part of how he grades himself is how disciplined he plays.
“I think as far as from a talent standpoint, all the throws I can make, I can make them all with any of the guys out there. But just every play, making the right play, not always the big play, but the right play. And that's definitely something I'm working on.”
