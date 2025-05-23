Which Jaguars Contest is Considered 'Sneaky Good'?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of intriguing matchups in the 2025 season, including a primetime matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, road trips against Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow, and a Week 1 home opener vs. an improving Carolina Panthers squad.
In looking at five "sneak good" matchups, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks had the Jaguars' Week 7 tilt in London with the Los Angeles Rams as a key matchup to watch.
"Some will paint this matchup as the classic teacher-pupil showdown -- with new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen having spent four seasons on Sean McVay's Rams staff -- but the intrigue surrounding this game could revolve around Travis Hunter’s emergence as a two-way star," Brooks said.
"The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is expected to slowly assimilate into a dual role, enabling him to produce splash plays for Jacksonville as a wide receiver/defensive back with elite ball skills. This Week 7 matchup in London could become a showcase game for a budding superstar. Facing an elite quarterback in Matthew Stafford who wants to toss the ball around the yard, Hunter could have the opportunity to add a pick-six to a stat sheet that should ultimately feature plenty of targets and touches by season's end."
There are really countless reasons why this game looks so good on paper. There is the Sean McVay and Liam Coen angle, the Les Snead and James Gladstone angle, and so much more even beyond that.
Can a new-look Jaguars defense take on Matthew Stafford with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his side?
Can Trevor Lawrence truly take the next step in his first year under Coen and prove it against a legit defense?
Can the young Jaguars knock off a true Super Bowl contender early in the Coen regime?
Any way you slice it, this is one of the most interesting games on the Jaguars' entire schedule -- and it is a schedule filled with good games.
We will learn a lot about the Jaguars during this trip to London, and the Rams are the perfect test for the Jaguars to truly show what they are made of during the Rams game.
