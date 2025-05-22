Jaguars Handed Down Grade For 2025 Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together one of the best offseasons out of all the teams in the National Football League. The Jaguars have had a lot of turnover this offseason but it has put the franchise in the best position to be successful and get back to winning a lot of games.
The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone, who have put together on good roster, full of players that will buy into the culture they are trying to build in Jacksonville. And they also brought in players that they think will make the team better and will help them win games next season.
The offseason for the Jaguars has been good as well. They got the players they wanted in free agency. Then, in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars did exactly what they wanted and traded for the best overall player in that draft class in Travis Hunter.
Pro Football Network gave the Jaguars a B grade for their offseason.
Notable Additions: G Patrick Mekari, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Eric Murray, WR Dyami Brown, EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah, CB/WR Travis Hunter, OL Wyatt Milum, RB Bhayshul Tuten, CB Caleb Ransaw
Notable Departures: WR Christian Kirk (trade), TE Evan Engram, CB Ronald Darby, S Andre Cisco
"The Jacksonville Jaguars made wholesale changes this offseason at the top, bringing in a new general manager (James Gladstone) and head coach (Liam Coen). The changes were much needed after a disappointing 4-13 season under Doug Pederson," PFN said.
"The biggest on-field addition for Jacksonville came when Gladstone and Company traded up in the draft to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. They paid a steep price to pull it off, but Hunter is a generational talent with rare two-way ability. This type of player doesn’t come around often, and he could easily deliver returns. The rest of the draft was less flashy but effective."
"The Jaguars were big spenders early in free agency, most notably landing cornerback Jourdan Lewis, safety Eric Murray, and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. Lewis is one of the better nickel corners in the game, and he and Murray should claim starting roles in the secondary. Mekari is a utility offensive lineman whose versatility should be a welcome addition for a unit that ranked 23rd in run-block win rate in 2024."
J"acksonville lost some offensive production after parting ways with Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. They’re hoping Hunter can hit the ground running right away and take some pressure off Brian Thomas Jr."
