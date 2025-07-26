Do Jaguars Have Key Player Hiding in Plain Sight?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a host of talented wide receivers at their disposal, and they just may have another one hiding in plain sight.
While Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown naturally receive the bulk of the attention when it comes to the Jaguars' pass-catchers, there is another wideout who is making great strides at training camp.
Parker Washington, the third-year receiver who has done a little bit of everything for the Jaguars since being drafted in 2023, has consistently been a factor for the Jaguars on the practice field since head coach Liam Coen was hired.
It does not appear that is coming close to ending, either, with Washington turning in a stellar Friday practice at the Miller Electric Center. While Hunter was on defense and the secondary mostly frustrated the Jaguars' attempts to get the ball to Thomas and Brown, it was Washington who stood out and made big play after big play.
Washington made the play of the day on his first red-zone touchdown, catching a bullet from Trevor Lawrence despite rookie safety Caleb Ransaw and veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis being draped all over him.
It was the type of play that not only drew the loudest reaction of the day from the Jaguars fans who were in attendance, but also the type of play that makes one think: do the Jaguars have a sleeping giant on their wide receiver depth chart?
Washington will understandably start the year as the Jaguars' fourth wide receiver, which is of course expected considering the resources the Jaguars spent at wide receiver this offseason. But that does not mean he will not or should not get prime opportunities in the passing game.
Considering how multi-faceted Liam Coen's offense is, a versatile weapon like Washington who can win on the outside and insider could be immensely valuable. This is especially true when you add in the fact Hunter will also spend some of his time on the defensive side of the ball.
Washington has the talent to make an impact, and all he might need is a chance. So far, it looks like Washington is starting to take the steps to show the Jaguars he deserves it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Washington.
Please let us know your thoughts on Washington when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE