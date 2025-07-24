The Physicality Liam Coen Wants at Jaguars Training Camp
Day 1 of the Liam Coen Training Camp Era for the Jacksonville Jaguars is complete, and the new guy in the big chair for "The Big Cats" goal. Of course, it is to sew the seeds of a winning culture. To do that, its necessary to go hard sometimes. Also, there are moments when the physicality of going full force should be toned down.
It's all about balance, and Liam Coen is well aware of the concept. When asked about whether practices will be more physical in training camp, Coen laid out his philosophy to keep his team humming, but also as safe as possible in an environment of brutality.
“We’re going to have to. I mean, we only have the one joint practice, so ultimately, we’re going to have to do it with each other at times. Obviously, you’ve got to control it and make sure we’re doing it the right way, but yeah, we’re going to have to be physical with one another. That’s just the bottom line," the first-year head coach explained.
Right now, we’re trying to continue to find our edge. What is our edge going to be as a team, as a
unit, as a position group and each player and coach? What will be our edge? We need to
make physicality a part of that, and playing with an edge. We will definitely have to get after
it a little bit.”
But how is that done without pushing too hard and risking health and mental repercussions for the team?
“It’s definitely, especially in training camp, one of the more delicate things you think about as a head coach. You’re continuing to try to push and you want to push those limits of toughness and be able to
make sure that we’re getting mentally and physically tough every single day, while also
balancing that you never want anybody to get hurt".
It’s like, alright, rep count, time on the grass, recovery time, transition times, it’s absolutely a balance. You want these guys to come out cranked up, ready to go each and every day, but it’s definitely a balance that I’m still learning," Coen concluded.
Even the most experienced and decorated coaches struggle with the balancing act. Should Coen find that happy medium early on, the Jags will be ahead of the game.
