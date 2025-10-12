What Trevor Lawrence Had to Say After Career-High Sacks vs. Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked for a career-high seven times in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and he spoke about the offensive issues post-game.
Trevor, seven sacks is one thing. But all those pressures, all the knock-downs and everything, does it become psychological at that point for you when you're going back on a pass attempt? Like here they come again, that kind of thing?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: No. I mean, that's part of playing quarterback in the NFL. It's a tight pocket back there. Those guys on the other side of the ball get paid to -- paid a lot of money to rush the passer. That's their job. There's times where that's just part of it. You've got to play through it. I thought we managed some of that well today at times, made some plays down the field.
We've got to clean it up. I thought there were some times I could have been better in the pocket with some of my movement and not moving into some pressures. That group on defense does a good job of moving around, trying to pick our guys up front. It can make it messy at times. I've got to be able to navigate in there and make throws down the field and find guys and get the ball out of my hands when necessary and not take quite as many sacks.
Liam said it wasn't just the penalties. It's when they're happening, they're wiping out positive plays. Does it feel like that's what's halting momentum sometimes?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: Yeah, that hurts. Today we had three or four big plays with a penalty, and it gets called back. Yeah, it's just the feeling of the momentum. Now we're going backwards ten yards instead of having the 50-yard play or the TD to BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] or whatever it is. Now we're going backwards and it wipes out a big play. But when that happens, we've got to respond and find a way to go score. But, yeah, you don't want to wipe out the positive plays for sure.
Trevor, how much do you think they took away some of the things you wanted to do, especially down the field, with the 33 pressures and seven sacks? Could you just not get to some of it?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: Yeah. I would say sometimes, yeah. Obviously, you have shots and, like I said, the defense is trying to rush the passer. They're playing coverage, and sometimes you just don't get the look you need to throw the ball downfield.
And then sometimes we had time and opportunity, and they played the coverage where it just didn't present itself. We had to check it down. I think there was a good mix of that. They did what we thought they would do coming into the game. We just didn't execute good enough.
