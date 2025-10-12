Jaguars Humbled In Mistake-Filled Loss to Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 6 fresh off an emotional Monday Night Football upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. But they did not have much time to celebrate, with a tough Seattle Seahawks team coming to EverBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
But the Monday Night hangover seemed to be real, as the Jaguars looked sloppy in a mistake-filled 20-12 loss to the Seahawks that featured missed field goals, over 70 lost yards in penalties, and more sacks in one game (seven) than the Jaguars allowed in the previous five games combined (five).
First Quarter
The Jaguars got off to quite the, uh, interesting start. The Jaguars went three-and-out on the first drive, featuring a sack, a holding, and a Travis Hunter screen that went for -3 yards. The Jaguars' defense did force a three-and-out, but the Jaguars' nearly gave the ball back when Parker Washington muffed a punt before it landed out of bounds.
The Jaguars' passing game struggled after two first downs on the next drive, with Lawrence throwing incomplete on second down and then pressure forcing another incomplete pass on third-down. After the Jaguars forced another three-and-out, the Jaguars tested the Seahawks deep but Lawrence filed to hit and open Dyami Brown downfield.
Lawrence fired back however with a 19-yard completion to Brian Thomas on third-down before Hunter took a short pass for a 14-yard gain on the next play. Jacksonville then capped off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Thomas, though the score was just 6-0 after Cam Little missed the PAT.
Second Quarter
The Seahawks began to battle back on the next drive, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba picking up 50 yards on two catches to get the Seahawks within the Jaguars' 5-yard line. Jacksonville luckily was able to hold the Seahawks to just three points to make it 6-3.
After a woeful drive from the Jaguars in response, the Seahawks then took the lead as JSN beat new Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome for a 61-yard touchdown on his first snap with the team to give the Seahawks a 10-6 lead in the second quarter.
The Jaguars and Seahawks swapped punts again before Lawrence found Parker Washington for a 17-yard gain, which was then aided by a roughing the passer penalty. The Jaguars then faced 4th-and-1 from the 31-yard line, but a handoff to Brown picked up the much-needed first-down before the drive stalled and Cam Little missed a 50-yard field goal for his second missed kick of the day.
The Seahawks took advantage of the short field and extended their lead to 13-6 with a 53-yard field goal from Meyers before the end of half.
Third Quarter
The second half did not start much better for the Jaguars, with the Seahawks defense moving the ball with ease on an eight-play, 77-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to Cooper Kupp. The Jaguars failed to respond, with Lawrence getting sacked on back-to-back plays to bring the Jaguars allowed sack total for the day to five.
The Jaguars' defense finally managed to stop the bleeding on the next drive, with Buster Brown coming up with two big pass deflections to force a Seahawks punt. The Jaguars then started to put together a drive with a few fist downs before Thomas was sacked for a sixth time on 2nd-and-2 to make it 3rd-and-8.
Lawrence managed to find Thomas for a 52-yard touchdown on the next play but Hunter lined up offsides, negating the penalty. The Jaguars then opted to go for it on 4th-and-6 and Lawrence hit Hunter long for an 11-yard throw before eventually finding Tim Patrick for a 26-yard touchdown.
Fourth Quarter
After the Seahawks had 13 players on the field for the two-point attempt, it moved the ball to the one-yard line, the Jaguars were denied for the two-point play. The Jaguars then finally got to Darnold on the next drive, with Ventrell Miller and Arik Armstead splitting a sack.
The Jaguars quickly went three-and-out, though, after Thomas dropped a would-be first-down pass from Lawrence. The Jaguars' defense continued to hang tough, though, and would force the Seahawks to punt on their next two drives, with the last one giving the Jaguars the ball with 4:03 left.
But the Jaguars' offense once again was a letdown, with the following three plays being a screen for negative yards, a drop, and then the seventh sack of the game. And once the Seahawks got on the field, Andrew Wingard was beat badly on a 61-yard pass to AJ Barner.
