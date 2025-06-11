Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Thriving in Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their minicamp earlier this week, and they are getting a look at their players and getting ready for the upcoming season. The Jaguars are under a new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. Those two have done a good job of getting the players in the building and giving the team the best chance to be successful in 2025.
Now, the new coaching staff will continue to teach the team the new schemes and the way they want things to be run. That is why it is important to have the team all at minicamp to build that chemistry that will be big next season and in the future. You also want your players to know the scheme well and how a coach can adjust things. It is going to be great to see the Jaguars next season.
"At minicamp, one player that is making plays and has eyes turning is defensive back Tyson Campbell. Campbell is looking to have a great season in 2025, and he knows it starts in the offseason and goes hard all summer," said Demetrius Harvey of the Jacksonville, Florida Times-Union.
Jaguars fifth-year cornerback Tyson Campbell is working to make his way back to prominence after back-to-back injury-riddled seasons that stunted his ability and growth.
Before that, Campbell was a rising star in the league, grading out as one of the best corners in the league during the 2022 campaign.
That was also the last time Campbell played more than 12 games in a season, finishing 2022 having started and played in all 17 games for the franchise that year, as well as two more games during the playoffs.
Practicing on Tuesday, Campbell stood out as one of the best players on the field. He consistently shut down his side of the ball and made a pass breakup against a receiver, knocking the player down in the process.
Campbell finished practice with one of the best reps of the offseason, breaking up a deep ball intended for receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
"He's getting more and more comfortable with his hands at the line of scrimmage. Trusting his physicality, he does have long arms and good length and obviously the speed and athleticism shows up," Coen said of Campbell on Tuesday.
