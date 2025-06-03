The Importance of OTAs for The Jaguars
It is an important time for the Jacksonville Jaguars at this point in the offseason.
The Jaguars are getting ready for the upcoming season, and they will continue their OTAs this week. It is an important time for them because they made a lot of new moves this offseason, including bringing in a new regime and players.
It is a great time to build that chemistry that they will need to have a successful 2025 season. The Jaguars are under the leadership of first year head coach Liam Coen and his new coaching staff. The Jaguars will learn how these coaches want their respective position groups to be run and how they want the team to do things.
The Jaguars want to make sure that their team is all in line with the new schemes they are learning and are on the same page heading into the new season. It is important for the players to mesh with their new teammates and with the coaching staff as well.
“Definitely. Definitely getting their erminology," said Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen.
"Just different things that we’ve used last year that they use, it’s on like D-line fronts. It’s switched for us. I’m still processing jet-front and rush-front from last year to this year because I’m so used to one thing, but have to translate it to a different coaching staff’s terminology. But it’s going good. They’re being very patient with us, but we’re also being very studious as a team, as players, of getting it. So, we’re doing good.”
“I think I kind of spoke on that. I told myself going into next season last year, I was going to be back in OTAs this year. And then when we hired Coach Liam [Coen], it was that connection that I had with him, that [University of] Kentucky connection that I had with him, to help him out. To be there for him, to be one of the guys he can trust and lean into this season."
"And then I had a lot of Kentucky coaches calling me, Coach [Brad] White, who I love dearly, who is the DC at Kentucky now, called me and was like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to be there.’ That’s something I already had in the back of my mind of coming back and doing it no matter who we would have had, because I’ve got big goals that I need to do. Again, it’s all about adapting and figuring out what works. This year, I thought coming to OTAs would be a good time for me, and it’s paying off pretty well.”
