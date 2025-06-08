Liam Coen's Biggest Task With Jaguars Revolves Around Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence is on his third offensive play-caller in five NFL seasons. Mike Jones this week asked the question we’re all wondering: Can Liam Coen help the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 draft finally live up to his potential?
Jones, a veteran NFL writer for The Athletic, dove in depth into every team with a new play-caller this season. In Jacksonville, Jones concluded that Coen’s 2025 road is much different than it was last season when he was offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay and helped Baker Mayfield to the best year of his career.
“The Jaguars want Coen to work similar magic with their quarterback and franchise,” Jones wrote this week, “and he is in the process of tailoring his offense to Lawrence’s strengths and fitting the best possible pieces around him.
“Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, 29, is assisting Coen, but the head coach will call the plays. Can a 39-year-old coach with only five NFL seasons and one year of play calling under his belt deliver this massive undertaking?”
Massive undertaking, indeed. The Jaguars have just one playoff berth over the last seven years. They have only two postseason appearances over the last 17 years.
Lawrence has regressed, too. After showing marked improvement in his sophomore NFL season, 2022, he’s gone 10-16 over the last two years with passer ratings of 88.5 in 2023 and 85.2 in 2024 – a downward trajectory that many still believe Lawrence can reverse with the right help.
Part of that help, the Jaguars hope, is Coen, Udinski and the new coaching staff. The other part is personnel. Not only did the Jaguars shed unproductive wide receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis – replacing them with No. 2 overall draft pick Travis Hunter and free agent Dyami Brown – but they also return one of the NFL’s most dangerous and exciting young wideouts in Brian Thomas.
Jones believes consistent play and consistent health will help Lawrence most in his fifth NFL season.
“Drafted first overall out of Clemson in 2021,” Jones said, “Lawrence was regarded as a can’t-miss prospect and a generational talent. He endured a tumultuous rookie season during Urban Meyer’s disastrous tenure, and then showed promise down the stretch of his second NFL season with Doug Pederson guiding his way.
“But on-field inconsistencies and injuries have added up to grave disappointments for Lawrence, who will now play for his fourth head coach (including 2021 interim Darrell Bevell) in five seasons.”
