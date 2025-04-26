BREAKING: Jaguars Draft Notre Dame's Jack Kiser at No. 107
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their next pick.
With the No. 107 pick in the fourth round, the Jaguars selected Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser. Kiser will now join a linebacker room that has Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Ventrell Miller, and Chad Muma. Kiser will be asked to be a reliable linebacker depth right away while also stepping on on special teams.
A team captain in the 2024 season and named the Notre Dame Man of the Year, Kiser was a core piece of Notre Dame's culture and should fit right in with what the Jaguars are trying to build on and off the field.
Kiser set the record for the most games played in a Notre Dame uniform in program history (70 games) and led the Irish with 90 tackles and made 16 starts last season.
Named the 2023 Notre Dame Special Teams Player of the Year, Kiser recorded 275 career tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, four interceptions, 11 pass deflections, six forced fumbles, and a blocked kick.
"Sixth-year senior with good football intelligence and immediate four-phase special teams value. Kiser will be a 25-year-old rookie in September, with average physical attributes, but he’s productive and consistent," NFL.com's Lance Zeirlein said.
"He understands his limitations and works around them with instincts and positioning, but a lack of speed and length will create smaller margins for error as a pro. He struggles to take on and get off blocks, so he’ll have to take a few more chances moving forward. Kiser’s ability to play on third down and special teams boosts his chances of becoming a backup inside linebacker."
The Jaguars have now made five selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Travis Hunter in the first round, Tulane safety Caleb Ransaw and West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum in the third round, and Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten at the start of the fourth round.
The Jaguars' next pick is now not until the sixth round, though perhaps they could move up.
Below is each pick the Jaguars have left in the draft.
- Round 6, No. 194
- Round 6, No. 200
- Round 7, No. 221
- Round 7, No. 236
