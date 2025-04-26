BREAKING: Jaguars Select Auburn's Jalen McLeod at No. 194
The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned in another pick.
With the No. 194 pick, the Jaguars selected Auburn defender Jalen McLeod. Announced as a linebacker, McLeod's reel of clips consists of him playing an edge defender role. So far, he is the new regime's first attempt at finding pass-rush depth behind the starting and star-studded duo of Travon Walker and Josh Hines Allen.
McLeod started for Auburn's defense for the last two seasons after transferring from Appalachian State. He recorded 57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2024, a year after recording 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
The Jaguars have long needed to add to their pass-rush depth, and McLeod seems to be a step in the right direction. Hines-Allen and Walker are one of the best pass-rush duos in the NFL, but the Jaguars have lacked depth in the edge rush department for two seasons in a row now. McLeod should project as a top backup right away.
So far, the Jaguars have drafted McLeod, Travis Hunter, Caleb Ransaw, Wyatt Milum, Bhayshul Tuten, and Jack Kiser.
"A two-year starter at Auburn, McLeod played the “Buck” position as a hybrid linebacker in defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s 4-2-5 scheme, lining up off the ball on early downs and putting his hand on the ground in sub-packages. He showed promise at Appalachian State before transferring to Auburn, where he posted 24 tackles for loss in his 24 games played," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said.
"With his assignment-based approach, McLeod shows very little lag in his read-react and plays with well-channeled aggressiveness to create pursuit lanes, both as a run defender and pass rusher. His average athletic profile will be more noticeable against NFL talent, especially when tackling or covering in space. Overall, McLeod is the type of prospect that grows on you, because of the different ways he can align and make an impact. It will be critical for him to find the right role, though. He projects best as a hybrid outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme."
Below is each pick the Jaguars have left in the draft.
- Round 6, No. 200
- Round 7, No. 221
- Round 7, No. 236
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story any of these picks.
Please let us know your thoughts on all the picks of this draft when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.