Jaguars' Star Pass-Rushers Snubbed on Key List
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the NFL's best pass-rush duos in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, with each defensive end proving to be capable of breaking a game completely open.
But despite Hines-Allen and Walker's consistent production, it appears each pass-rusher is still underrated outside of Duval.
According to a recent ranking from ESPN on the top-10 edge rushers, which was put together with votes from NFL executives, coaches and scouts, neither of the Jaguars' defensive stars is amongst the 10 best at their position entering the year.
"Voters gave us their 10 best players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties," ESPN said.
"Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2025. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?"
Both Hines-Allen and Walker received votes, but were left out of the "honorable mention" category. The leaders of the list were Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons, while Will Anderson was the highest-ranked AFC South pass-rusher.
This is nothing due when it comes to this annual list, with Jaguars players frequently fighting an uphill climb to be recognized. This goes for mostly all NFL honors, though, and is not exclusive to this list.
With that said, Hines-Allen was ranked all the way at No. 8 after 2023 despite a 17.5-sack season, so it sure seems like there is a Jaguars tax in place.
"Hines-Allen didn't approach the production of his 17.5-sack season of 2023, but he did log eight sacks, second on the team in 2024 behind Travon Walker's 10.5," ESPN said. "The overall weakness of the Jags' defense -- which finished last in pass rush win rate -- helped prevent Hines-Allen from returning to the top 10, but there's hope that the Travis Hunter-featured Jacksonville D will make some improvement in 2025."
