Jaguars' Hines-Allen Explains Setting Tone for Young Players
There has been much change in the Jacksonville Jaguars locker room this offseason as they enter training camp later this month with a new head coach, general manager, and plenty of new faces all over the 90-man roster.
The AFC South could be up for grabs this season as the Houston Texans may take a step back in performance, leaving the Jaguars as the team that could acquire the divisional crown. They will need their veteran leaders and playmakers to step up if they want to do so, including defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, who enters his eighth season in the NFL.
The Jaguars got younger with a productive 2025 draft class, including the blockbuster trade for Colorado superstar and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. It will be up to the team's top player, Hines-Allen, to set the tone early on.
In a recent interview on FOX Sports 1's SPEAK, Hines-Allen was asked about how he needs to set that tone for the young players in the locker room. He said that setting high expectations early in training camp is key.
"Just setting the expectations high as soon as we get back, speaking to the guys and making sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to do," Hines-Allen said. "Training camp is going to be huge. I think this is going to be a big year for us."
Hines-Allen said the team can capitalize on the opportunity at hand and that the Jaguars are not closer to the high-end competition than some believe to be the case.
"We can capitalize on this opportunity, man. I don’t think we’re far away from anybody else," Hines-Allen said. "I think we can compete against anybody and, you know, you add the playmakers that we did add, I think we’re in a good position."
However, Hines-Allen mentions that he is a leader of the franchise and has to come in on the first day of camp to set the tone early and often, hoping to make a big and informative impression on the younger players of the roster.
"But again, me as a leader, just to come in day one and set that tone early, let them know that this is the mentality that we’re going to play with," Hines-Allen said. "This is the conditioning, this is the effort that we need to play with every day, and set that standard and have everyone else follow."
