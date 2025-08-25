3 Players the Jaguars Should Trade for Ahead of Cuts
Tuesday afternoon represents a difficult time for teams and players across the league as the rosters in the NFL go down from 90 players to 53. However, the cutdown deadline could sometimes be used as a display of smart team building and constructing depth on the roster, such as getting ahead of the waiver wire.
The Jacksonville Jaguars would be smart to be one of those teams to get ahead. There are several players across the league they could consider, but I narrowed it down to three players who could be impact contributors to the franchise this season should general manager James Gladstone make a move.
Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen
One of my personal surprises from this offseason was Christensen not becoming a starting lineman from an NFL team and instead choosing to return to Carolina on a team-friendly one-year deal. He argues for being the most versatile offensive lineman in the game; someone who can play at all five spots with sufficiency and/or consistency.
Could a possible player-for-player trade occur between Jacksonville and Carolina ahead of Week 1? Nothing should be off the table, but Christensen would provide excellent depth for the Jaguars' offensive line.
Chicago Bears defensive lineman Zacch Pickens
Pickens looks to be the odd man out in Chicago on a defensive front that has added talent and more consistency to their trenches. The former South Carolina standout and five-star recruit has plenty of talent to be a quality depth player for any defensive line, and it only takes one team to allow someone an opportunity to become an impact contributor.
In Jacksonville, depth would be a great addition for a defensive line that has seen its fair share of injuries during the preseason, and it could continue into the games that will count toward the Jaguars' win-loss record. Pickens could go for a solid late-round swap that gives the good guys some ammunition in the defensive trenches.
New England Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker
It wasn't long ago when Javon Baker and teammate Ja'Lynn Polk were considered the future at wide receiver in New England with Drake Maye as their passer. A year later, Polk is heading to injured reserve on 12 career catches, and Baker could be on the outside looking in ahead of Tuesday's cuts. The Jaguars need depth, and Baker has the talent to improve the team at wide receiver.
Baker, originally drafted from Central Florida, would return to the Sunshine State to join head coach Liam Coen and his offense that could erupt into a quality unit. With Dyami Brown on a one-year deal, Baker offers a similar skill set that could come in use down the road, giving the Jaguars a quality backup.
