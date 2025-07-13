Is Patrick Mekari the Most Versatile OL in the NFL?
Versatility comes at a premium in today's NFL. It isn't easy to come by at numerous positions on either side of the ball, and while teams may try to compensate with as much depth as possible, sometimes having a versatile player at a respective position can help alleviate issues.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team that will value versatility on all fronts, whether it is at the skill positions, the defensive front, or the secondary. This is certainly the case with free agent signee and starting right guard Patrick Mekari, one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the league.
Mekari spent the last six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as a former undrafted free agent from California. Last season, he saw significant snaps at right tackle and right guard with snaps at left tackle and center at points during the season, showcasing his versatility and value to the Ravens and Jaguars offensive fronts, respectively. Mekari also started games at left and right tackle during the 2023 season.
Throughout his career, Mekari was asked to play and start across the entire offensive line and showed relative success and consistency anywhere he played. He also brought a physical demeanor that matched what the Ravens and now the Jaguars are fawning over, while fitting nicely in head coach Liam Coen's blocking system.
This begs the question of whether he is the most versatile offensive lineman in the NFL, and Mekari has an argument for this to be the case. However, you could argue for that to be the case with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who has played elite football at both left and right tackle in his career. A recent example is former Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears starting guard Joe Thuney, who played or started at left tackle, left guard, or center last season.
However, one player stands out with his unique versatility and ability to play any of the five spots on the offensive line with consistency and that is Carolina Panthers' Brady Christensen, a player that Jaguars could've targeted in free agency had he not re-signed with Panthers.
Last season, Christensen started six games at center and two at left tackle, helping the Panthers offensive line keep continuity without their key starters in the lineup. The former BYU standout has also started games at left guard and right tackle, maintaining a level of consistency across all five spots on the offensive line.
After this year, Mekari could argue for being the most versatile linemen in the league, but if the Jaguars can help it, he should be the starting right guard this season.
