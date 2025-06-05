Jaguars Draft Review: Jalen McLeod is a Future Rush Specialist
There is change coming the Jacksonville Jaguars' way this offseason with a new defensive coordinator and system that could help alliviate the concerns brought upon from last season's second-worst defense in yards allowed per game. An emphasis will be placed upon a pass rusher room that lacked depth this past season.
This year will be different in that regard. In the last month, the Jaguars have signed defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot, who returns to Jacksonville after spending a season with the Buffalo Bills. However, the team did bring in a rookie defender who projects as a fun developmental piece in the defensive trenches.
Auburn edge rusher Jalen McLeod was the team's first of two sixth-round selections- the other being Navy safety Rayuan Lane III. The former Appalachian State Mountaineer transfer joined the Tigers two seasons agao and led the team in sacks and tackle for loss in 2024, earning himself an invite to the Senior Bowl where the Jaguars became infatuated with him.
McLeod was one of eight players Jacksonville selected that participated in the Senior Bowl five months ago and it's easy to see why the team likes him and his possibilites. I view him as a the late-round version of Jalen Walker, the 15th overall draft choice to the Atlanta Falcons, due to their tweener skill sets as both played linebacker and edge rusher for their respective SEC programs.
To start this review, let's dive into the negatives instead of the positives: McLeod is a small-statured defender at just 6-foot-1, 241 pounds and lacks the length you'd like to see from an edge rusher. He's a generally raw player who is not fully developed as a possible off-ball option.
Plus, the small wingspan he possesses creates issues as a tackler in the open field, which means he has to play more square-up tackling instead of trusting his radius to make plays.
McLeod is modest to sufficient when bending off the edge or bursting off the line of scrimmage. He also lacks the play strength to hold up at the point of attack to set the edge or anchor. This leaves him limited in his options for what he can be at the next level.
Yet, this is when the good stuff comes. McLeod has a non-stop, high-end motor that allows him to play tough and physical on every snap- he never gives up on his reps and fights on every down. There is an easy appreciattion for why Jacksonville drafted him in the first place.
Furthermore, McLeod has good cornering ability with the balance and speed-to-power to offset soft-blocking tackles and force them to anchor or sit quickly in their pass sets. There's some violence in his game and it was evident in the regular season finale at Alabama.
In this game, I enjoyed the versatility, physicality, and football intelligence McLeod displayed. Despite his limitations, he is a smart defender who always makes sure to keep the play in front of him and anticipates any fakes, misdirections, or flows to his side of the field.
How does McLeod fit with the Jaguars? Ourlads currently lists him as a linebacker on the depth chart and I believe the team will try to get him some development there. But his strength lies as a pass rusher in situational packages.
Those packages are likely to be late down, obvious passing situations that will require explosiveness and speed off the edge. McLeod fits this perfectly as his speed-to-power and cornering will allow him to be disruptive in a pinch. However, he will need a "redshirt" per se to grow but there is a chance the Jaguars could view him as a special teams asset where he will need to make a name for himself.
Overall, this is a solid late-round investment considering the one-year deals for Ogbah and Smoot. Should the developmental growth go as planned, McLeod would be a key rotational figure in the trenches by the end of his rookie contract.
