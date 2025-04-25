3 Observations On Jaguars' Blockbuster Move For Travis Hunter
Well, the Jacksonville Jaguars did it.
The Jaguars left the 2025 NFL Draft with the best player in the class and one of the rarest prospects in NFL history in Colorado superstar Travis Hunter.
The first player to ever be announced as both a receiver and defensive back at the time of being drafted, Hunter is also the first Heisman Trophy winner to be drafted by the Jaguars.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' franchise-altering move? We break it down below.
Jaguars paid a rare price for a rare player
The Jaguars certainly paid a big price for Hunter, that can never be debated. The price they paid showed how much it took for the Browns to be willing to move on from the chance to pick a rare prospect like Hunter. He was widely seen around the NFL as the best prospect in the class, one of the best prospects in recent memory, and a rare athlete who can truly be a one-of-one in the NFL.
So, what do we think of the move?
I have always felt that it is better to trade back than trade up from a pure value standpoint, but this is not a one size fits all take. Some of the best general managers in the NFL take incredible risks with draft picks, but they are able to supplement the moves by trading back twice as often. This is a big price for the Jaguars, but they did already have picks stockpiled and they still have enough picks to rebuild the depth of the roster.
Hunter isn't a quarterback, but he is the type of prospect who is the next up in terms of value. If he becomes an All-Pro at either receiver or defensive back -- which seems very much so in play -- then the Jaguars will finally have the blue-chip they always needed.
James Gladstone made a move past regimes would not have
Make no mistake: it takes a lot of conviction to make a move like this. To essentially use two first-round picks and a second-round pick on one player is something that takes faith and confidence because even with the best players, it is hard to project the future when it comes to the NFL Draft.
This is the third Jaguars regime I have covered and I do not think the first two would have done this. Gladstone and the Jaguars seem to believe that it is worth taking risks; not that the past regimes didn't, but neither took a risk anywhere near this magnitude. But comes big risk, comes big rewards.
My best educated guess? If Jaguars had stuck at No. 5, they would have selected Ashton Jeanty. If the two options presented are take Jeanty or essentially give away a second and a future first to draft Travis Hunter, I think most past regimes would have gone with Jeanty. This regime went with Hunter, and that should certainly set them apart from many other front offices.
Where Travis Hunter will thrive most
I understand why the Jaguars want Hunter to play receiver first and foremost. Simply put, Hunter can make a greater impact toward winning games by playing receiver, touching the ball and scoring touchdowns. He would, and will, make an impact at cornerback too, but it is easy for an offense to avoid him. At receiver, he will not be erased in any sense because the Jaguars can scheme ways to get him the ball.
If I had to guess, I would say 75-80% of his snaps will be on offense is my early guess. I could see him making plenty of appearances on defense in the red-zone and on third-down packages, but it seems like the first and most important role he will have is as a weapon for Trevor Lawrence.
