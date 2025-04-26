2025 NFL Draft: What Day 3 Picks the Jaguars Have
It has been a wild two days for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the 2025 NFL Draft.
Through two days and three rounds of the draft, the Jaguars have already made three different trades -- the trade up to land Travis Hunter, a big trade with the Detroit Lions to pick up two third-round picks in 2026, and a trade up with the Houston Texans to land Wyatt Milum at No. 89.
“I think the board continued to show itself as having depth with players that we had a lot of appreciation for and we were given an offer that was certainly enticing, especially as we look forward to next year," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Friday.
"But with the majority of our line of thought being focused on the two players that we landed, ultimately it was something that we were willing to gamble with. We also, while it was a slow start to the night, so to speak, it was a fast finish. Certainly, felt like that was something that we enjoyed and look forward to seeing come to life once those two guys get in the building and on the grass.”
With all of the moves, the Jaguars still have six picks left for the final day of the draft as they prepare to put a bow on their regime's first-ever draft class.
“It's been very smooth. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to our internal group who's fielding a lot of calls and crunching a lot of numbers. Obviously, that stuff happens at a fast pace and so remaining poised, cool, calm, collected. It's something that's really stood out," Gladstone said.
"Obviously, when you're making a call to the first pick and you're executing a trade simultaneously, you end up seeing that you're now on the clock again and there's a shot clock, right? So, you better speed that call up to ensure that you can make another. But nonetheless, it's been a pretty graceful process and one that has been fulfilling today, but we'll see what comes with it tomorrow.”
So after the movement of the last two days, what picks do the Jaguars have on Day 3? We list them all below.
- Round 4, No. 104
- Round 4, No. 107
- Round 6, No. 194
- Round 6, No. 200
- Round 7, No. 221
- Round 7, No. 236
