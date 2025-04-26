Social Media Reacts to Jaguars Day Two Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars were making a lot of noise on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft, once again. The Jaguars made another trade, this time with the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars gave up the number 70th overall pick, the 182nd pick, and a sixth pick in next year's draft. The Jaguars picked up the 102nd overall pick and two third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The trade makes sense for the Jaguars because they still got players when it was there turn to pick that they were not going to lose by trading the 70th pick. They also added more picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jaguars new regime of general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coach have been making all the trades so far and they are setting themselves up for success.
In Duval how did they like the trades for day two?
"Sounds a good deal but I am disappointed because it's now close to 3am here in Scotland and I am struggling man," said a fan from overseas.
"Assuming having 3 3’s next year would allow them to jump into the back end of round 1 in 2026," said another fan.
"Making up for losing next year’s first-round pick. But piling up later rounds picks is not always a good idea," added another fan.
"We need OL help and could have gotta good on but Doogie traded out for a bag of gummy bears. Trevor getting killed next year. Who knows. The draft is all about Hunter and if he pains out," said another fan."
"I'm guessing all the top players on jags board got taken. If that's the case, it makes sense to trade back and get ammo for next year," added another fan.
"who doesn’t take that. They could easily trade back up in this round with those 2 third rounders for next year," added another fan.
"Love it......but now I actually have to stay and watch it until the end of the round......dammit..," said another fan.
"Seems like good value but this is wayyyyy too long between their 1st pick and their 2nd pick.," added another fan.
"We fleeced em. Three 3rd rounders for one is crazy," said another fan.
