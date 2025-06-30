Why Jaguars' Liam Coen Has Been Impressed By Travis Hunter
Ever since the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up for Travis Hunter during the 2025 NFL Draft, he has been the No. 1 topic for head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
It is easy to see why, too. Hunter has already been used at both cornerback and wide receiver with the Jaguars after becoming a rare two-way star in college and winning the Heisman Trophy.
Some days, Hunter takes coaching from Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Other days, he is under the guidance of defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
With Coen, Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli all speaking on the Jaguars-produced 'the EVPodcast', Coen detailed the progress he thinks Hunter has made so far.
"He loves football. He loves to compete. You feel his energy out on the grass. His endurance out on the grass is just kind of nonstop," Coen said.
"He definitely brings a little bit of that useful energy to our team, to our offense and defense. He's made some really good plays, and he's continuing to have to learn as he goes.
Hunter has embarked one one of the most ambitious goals of any athlete not just in the NFL, but in modern sports in general. Only so many human beings on this planet can thrive on one side of the ball in the NFL. Hunter is looking to do it on both.
For Hunter to thrive in his role, he will have to be perhaps the most mentally prepared player in all of football. But for a player whose work effort is said to be in a world all by itself, Hunter might not be the player to every count out.
"I mean, he's learning to do something that not a lot of people have done and so he's learning a complex offensive system with a ton of moving parts," Coen said.
"He's learning a brand new defense and also playing in the National Football League for the first time in his life, so been really pleased with the maturity level, his ability to seamlessly move on, maybe from a negative play to the next play. And you know, I think he's getting along really well with the guys.
