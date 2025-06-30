Jaguars' GM James Gladstone Knows the Work Isn't Over Yet
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have ben bust men since being hired by Jaguars owner Shad Khan earlier this offseason.
Coen quickly worked to build his coaching staff while also taking part in the process to hire Gladstone, who joined over after a long tenure with the Los Angeles Rams under Les Snead.
Since then, the Jaguars were one of the most active teams in all of free agency and then made the offseason's biggest blockbuster move by trading up for Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But even after the flurry of moves over recent months, Gladstone is aware the Jaguars still have plenty of work to do.
With Coen, Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli all speaking on the Jaguars-produced 'the EVPodcast', Gladstone explained why the Jaguars' job is not close to being done yet.
"You know, I never think that job's done. It's ongoing. Certainly feel better than when we started, but this is a build. It's not something that's ever going to be complete, in our opinion," Gladstone said.
And I know that perfection is certainly something you'd like to see in place, but it's it's not the reality. It's oftentimes, especially during this phase of the calendar year, that there's going to be some poor results or a failure or a setback or whatever it might be, with the runway to address it and see how somebody responds, how a group responds, et cetera."
By all accounts, it was a successful offseason for Gladstone, Coen and the Jaguars. Now, it is time to take the next step.
"And so these learning opportunities are opportunities for growth, and that's really what you probably lean into more than anything at this phase," Gladstone said.
"And I'd like to think that by the time we get to training camp, we continue to see some version of an ascension, like Coach mentioned. We're not at a spot where we feel complacent or like the job's done. There is a lot of work still to be done, and we got to continue to earn everything that we get beyond this moment in time."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk Gladstone and his job so far.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.