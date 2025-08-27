3 Draft Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch for CFB Week 1
The Jacksonville Jaguars may be preparing for their Week 1 opener against the Carolina Panthers, but scouts are about to hit the road to take their first looks at the newest class of draft prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft as college football kicks off Thursday night.
This year's draft class looks strong at quarterback, defensive tackle, and offensive tackle; two of the three position groups that could pose to be significant needs next offseason. As the season continues, those needs will change as the Jaguars' roster does.
Let's take a look at three prospects Jaguars fans should have a keen eye for as Week 1 of college football gets underway.
S Caleb Downs, Ohio State (vs. No. 1 Texas)
Next April will mark nine years since an NFL team selected a safety in the first round of the draft. That streak should come to an end next spring with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, one of the best players in college football for the last two years. Downs is an all-around phenomenal talent who makes an entire defense better with his presence.
Downs gives you value in every area of the field he plays, whether it's in the box, as a nickel defender, single-high, cornerback, or dime linebacker. His versatility, excellent run defense, and outstanding coverage ability make him one of the most feared players in college football, and a player the Jaguars could be lucky to have a year from now.
DT Peter Woods, Clemson (vs. No. 9 LSU)
The "generational" gets thrown around too much, and I'm guilty of doing so. However, there is no player in this draft with more potential to become a generational defensive tackle in this class than Clemson's Peter Woods, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound monster who can destroy opposing blockers and create havoc in the backfield on almost every play.
Woods we be back to playing his natural defensive tackle spot after playing some on the edge last season. He's a player with room to grow, but one who is already a starter-level talent if the NFL Draft were tomorrow. The Jaguars need a game-changer in the middle of their defense, and Woods would be the player to give them that.
OT Caleb Lomu, Utah (at UCLA)
With Walker Little and Anton Harrison walking a fine line this season, offensive tackle will be a big need for the Jaguars next offseason if the two edge blockers cannot maintain consistency in 2025. This leads to them looking at a deep offensive tackle class that can provide value at both left and right tackle, a huge win for teams with needs at either spot.
Lomu should be discussed among the top offensive tackle prospects in the draft this season. He's a quick, athletic, and disciplined blocker who can maintain composure and quality play in pass protection. Some may see another Harrison, but Lomu provides value as a run blocker as well.
Check in each week for NFL Draft prospects to watch ahead of the college football weekend this season, and for the latest news and updates on the Jaguars, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Let us know your thoughts on potential prospects for the 2026 draft when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.