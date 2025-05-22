What is the Biggest Roster Decision Facing the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have something special happening down in Duval this offseason.
They have a new head coach in Liam Coen who will give them the offensive-minded coach they have been searching for over the last few seasons. And they also hired one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the National Football League in James Gladstone.
And once they got hired, Coen and Gladstone got straight to work. They were not waiting around to see what moves they could have made after other teams made their moves. Nope. In free agency they got players that they believe will be a great fit for their roster and give them the right culture they are trying to set in Jacksonville.
Then it did not stop in free agency. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars sent to NFL world into shock when they moved up to the number two overall pick and they took the best overall player in the 2025 class, Travis Hunter. Then the rest of the draft was good for the Jaguars. That is where Gladstone comes into play and has been one of the best in finding talent in the late rounds.
Now as the Jaguars are getting ready for the 2025 season. Are there any more moves that they need to make?
According to Sports Illustrated, the biggest roster decision facing the Jaguars today revolves around where Hunter will primarily play?
"The Jaguars have said several times they plan to utilize Hunter at wide receiver and cornerback. But it seems the rookie two-way player has primarily played on offense during the Jaguars’ recent offseason workouts. Perhaps the workload becomes more balanced in training camp. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Jaguars prefer to have Hunter focus on one position before unleashing him as a playmaker on both sides of the ball," said Gilberto Manzano.
The Hunter situation is going to be something many keep their eyes on as they head into the new season. The Jaguars will likely play him both ways, or else they would not have moved up to get Hunter. But how many snaps he takes on either side is the thing that many are going to talk about.
But whether he plays both ways or not, a player like Hunter is a special talent and the Jaguars could not have seen themselves passing up on that kind of talent.
