Where Do Jaguars Land in Latest Power Rankings?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together one of the best offseasons out of all the teams in the National Football League. The Jaguars have had a lot of turnover this offseason but it has put the franchise in the best position to be successful and get back to winning a lot of games.
The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone, who have put together on good roster, full of players that will buy into the culture they are trying to build in Jacksonville. And they also brought in players that they think will make the team better and will help them win games next season.
As we get closer to the 2025 season, the Jaguars will be a team that many people will be talking about. They have a good team with coaches and front office personnel who just feel like they are here to win.
The latest NFL power rankings by Pro Football Network have the Jaguars ranked 25th out of all the teams in 2025.
The Jaguars have the highest playoff and divisional winning probability of any team ranked 17th or lower here. Jacksonville is projected to have a 24.8% chance at making the playoffs, mainly due to its 20.4% chance of winning the AFC South.
No team made a bigger splash in the draft than the Jacksonville Jaguars, as rookie general manager James Gladstone showed no fear by trading up for Travis Hunter. With Hunter reportedly set to focus on offense, that gives Trevor Lawrence one of the most fearsome receiver duos between the Colorado rookie and Brian Thomas Jr.
Lawrence and the offense suffered myriad injuries in 2024, but still ranked a respectable 18th in Offense+, suggesting this unit has way more upside to end up in the top 10 with better health.
Wyatt Milum and Bhayshul Tuten were also intriguing long-term additions, with the former potentially starting at guard immediately. Lawrence has only averaged positive EPA per dropback once in his first four seasons, but there’s no excuse to not have a career year in 2025 now.
Defensively, the Jaguars have talent but still had the second-worst unit in 2024, ahead of only the Carolina Panthers. The flip side of picking Hunter was passing on a more stable option like Mason Graham. Jacksonville mostly added potential role players like Caleb Ransaw and Jack Kiser in the draft, which could leave its defense struggling again if the stars aren’t more consistent in 2025.
