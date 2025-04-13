Would Jaguars Trade No. 5 Pick?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a solid position as the franchise gears up for the 2025 NFL Draft. Bringing in new leaders to guide this franchise on the path of returning to the playoffs is underway, and they hold a strong piece of the puzzle with their number selection.
As we all know, the Jaguars are set to pick fifth in the draft, a great place to choose an immediate franchise difference maker if scouted properly. While several drafts have the Jaguars keeping their pick and using it to select a defensive player, one recent mock-up sees the Jaguars trading away that pick.
According to CBS Sports's Pete Prisco, the Jaguars could have such a valuable position in the draft that other franchises would trade for their selection. The Chicago Bears were mentioned in Prisco's draft mock as trade partners with Jacksonville, as they'd jump to pick number five, and the Jaguars would fall to spot ten.
Wish the Bears trading up to the Jaguars draft selection, they would bring in running back Ashton Jeanty, the type of player to elevate this Jacksonville ground game. But with Jeanty off of the board, the Jaguars would utilize their tenth overall pick to add a new weapon for Trevor Lawrence in the form of Tetairoa McMillan.
"They move down and then add a receiver who can help upgrade their passing game. With Brian Thomas Jr. in as the top guy, McMillan would make for a nice 1-2 punch with his size and ability to make the 50-50 plays," Prisco wrote.
McMillan is a strong candidate for the Jaguars to consider, should they actually go through with trading away their fifth overall pick. He is the type of player that the offense could flow through, alongside wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, who already has proved he's the best receiving option in Jacksonville.
McMillan brought in 1,319 receiving yards last season and scored eight touchdowns for the Arizona Wildcats. A top prospect throughout the draft, McMillan would be the strongest choice in that position, but if they want to focus on the defense, they need to stay at number five.
