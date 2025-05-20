Lawrence, Hunter and the Jaguars Begin a New Era
The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken the field and officially gotten the James Gladstone and Liam Coen era underway.
Jacksonville's offense struggled in many facets last season, before and after Trevor Lawrence's injuries. The Jaguars hope a new coaching staff, additions to the offensive line, and Hunter's arrival will lead to better results this season than in past seasons.
The Jaguars hope for a healthy and improved Lawrence and a more explosive offense under Liam Coen. Following the Jaguars' Organized Team Activities, Lawrence spoke about what Hunter brings to the table for a Jaguars offense desperately needing additional talented playmakers.
“You work around all that. You get as many reps as you can. You talk as much as possible, not just out here, but yeah, out here after reps, after seven-on-seven and team reps, if I see how he did something and I think he could do it a little different or if he likes to do things a certain way he can voice that to me. Both of those things," Lawrence said.
Lawrence elaborated on how he and Hunter have interacted so far, as their brief interactions will likely be a sign of things to come. The veteran quarterback noted that although Hunter is talented and intelligent, he is learning a new system. Everyone is working as hard as possible to get on track.
"Then, in the building and the meeting rooms. Watching tape, installing, talking about what I am looking for and the coaches are looking for on certain concepts, just to get him up to speed. Obviously, he is learning a new system. He is super talented and really smart, but it takes some time to learn the system. We are just trying to get him up to speed so he can go play fast and free and not have to think about it," Lawrence said.
The Jaguars have undoubtedly added talent to their roster this offseason. However, many more changes will need to come in the future, as Jacksonville looks to shed its old culture and bring in a more productive brand of football under Gladstone and Coen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Lawrence and Hunter.
Please let us know your thoughts on Lawrence and Hunter when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.