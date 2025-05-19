Excitement Continuing to Build for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the offseason addressing their most pressing needs. The addition of James Gladstone as the team's new general manager, Liam Coen as the team's new head coach, and Travis Hunter as likely the first full-time two-way player in decades has led to optimism.
Gladstone has added several talented players to the roster, as well as several lesser-known players who may one day become contributors. Although the Jaguars still have work to do on one of the worst rosters from last season, they have undoubtedly made progress this offseason.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com believes the Jaguars and their fans have legitimate reason to be excited for the upcoming season. A schedule Jacksonville should be able to handle has also added to the excitement. The Jaguars have a chance to surprise many around the league this season.
"There’s suddenly some excitement in Duval, with a new head coach, a new GM who just hand-delivered two-way phenom Travis Hunter to town, and a schedule that might be -- dare I say -- pretty favorable, all things considered," Edholm said.
"They’ll have to navigate a five-game buildup to start the season, starting with an improved [Carolina] Panthers team at home and gearing up through the Week 5 Monday-nighter against the [Kansas City] Chiefs. The Jags also play in London against a tough [Los Angeles] Rams team and have a few trips out West, including a tough December battle in Denver."
Edholm noted that although the Jaguars have had many moving pieces this offseason, they will have ample time to figure things out, as most of their divisional games come after Week 10. That allows Coen and the Jaguars to endure their growing pains before AFC South play.
"But outside of that, things couldn’t line up much better for Liam Coen as he tries to construct an offense. The good news is, he’ll have some time built in, with only one division game before Week 10. And it comes with a smoother landing, too, with five of the final six games coming against the Titans, [Indianapolis] Colts, and [New York] Jets," Edholm said.
