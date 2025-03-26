Jaguars' Jones Dominated In This Area in First NFL Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the right selection when it came to their third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting cornerback Jarrian Jones out of Florida State. Not only was Jones present in every game last season, he made a strong first impression to the Jacksonville fanbase.
Last season in 17 games, Jones collected 40 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, had two quarterback sacks, one interception and eight passes defended. At only 23 years old, the Jaguars added a strong backbone to the defense as they all continue to learn and grow together going into the new season.
That being said, Jones shined the brightest against the ground game last season for the Jaguars, ranking within the Top 10 of cornerbacks across the National Football League. According to PFF.com, Jones had high quality defense when it came to run defense, earning an 88.5 grade and ranking sixth out of 222 eligible cornerbacks.
The franchise's defense as a whole averagely allowed 132.6 rushing yards per game, ranking them 25th compared to the rest of the league. Where the defense struggled the most last season was its defense against the passing game, ranking in dead last by allowing 257.4 receiving yards per game.
As a total defender, also according to PFF.com, Jones earned a 69.0 grade, placing him just a tad underneath the above average category. Still having his whole career ahead of him, Jones should only improve into the future seasons under the new leadership in Jacksonville.
"I'm definitely a firm believer in our (2024) rookie class, I think we got some great pieces with us and I think through the year you can see the growth that we had," Jones said in an interview following his rookie campaign. "You can see that we we're having more fun."
If fun and winning is a combination the Jaguars are looking for with their future, Jones is a piece to keep around. Near the conclusion of last season, the production increased for Jones, collecting 19 total tackles over the last five games of the campaign.
If Jones can continue his strength in covering the ground attack at his cornerback position, the defense should surely improve from what we saw last season.
Find us at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another Jaguars story.
Please let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.