Jarrian Jones Will Be Crucial to Jaguars Defense in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars on paper had some young and promising players on defense this past season, but the paper does not always tell the truth. The Jaguars were the second worst defense statistically last season, allowing close to 400 net yards on average per game in 2024.
After a disappointing season across the board for the Jaguars, 2025 will need to look vastly different. Even though the Jaguars defense struggled mightily this past season, there are some promising players that fans should keep their eye on, primarily cornerback Jarrian Jones.
Jones was Jacksonville's third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he put up a respectable first outing in the National Football League. Playing in 17 games, Jones collected 40 total tackles, 30 being solos, recorded two quarterback sacks and had eight passes defended.
The Florida State product shined through his third round draft status as he performed well over the course of the season. After seeing what Jones was capable of in his rookie season, the ceiling seems to be much higher than fans initially expected after his name was called on draft day.
In fact, Jones' showcased enough production to be placed in the starting nickelback role for the Jaguars. The optimistic aspect of Jones' second season in Jacksonville started after how he concluded his season.
In the team's final five games of the year, Jones was one tackle shy of the 20 mark, earning himself 19 total tackles and averaging 3.8 per game. He also recorded five passes defended, which comes to an average of one pass defended per game.
That may not seem like a lot from a defensive standpoint, but as previously mentioned, the ceiling can only continue to get higher given his first strong season. Jones will be going into his second season at age 24 and could be a crucial part in Jacksonville re-establishing themselves as a respectable defense.
The Jaguars have also been linked to selecting another piece to add to their defense with their fifth overall pick in this summers NFL Draft. If Jacksonville continues to find defensive players that make impacts on the field, the rebuild could be over before Jaguars fans know it.
