The Key to the Jaguars' Success on Defense This Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars struggled mightily on defense last season. Although the offense struggled while playing with a backup quarterback, the Jaguars' defense single-handedly lost multiple games for the Jaguars last season, in which Jacksonville's offense did enough to win the game.
Earlier this offseason, the Jaguars made sweeping changes to their coaching staff, including hiring Anthony Campanile as their defensive coordinator. Following Organized Team Activities, Campanile explained his excitement to work with the likes of Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray.
“All those guys have done a great job. I think Buster [CB Montaric Brown] has done a great job, too. He’s really been physical on the line of scrimmage. I know I talked about Jarrian and Jourdan already. But Buster’s done a really good job. He’s a super diligent guy, too. Really, really detailed in what he does. I’ve had a lot of fun coaching him and being around him to this point. But they’ve all done a great job and kind of mixing them in as we go here with OTAs," Campanile said.
Campanile noted that the Jaguars' defensive backfield has done a solid job communicating this offseason, and he hopes it continues.
“I think those guys are communicators. You really gain a ton when guys are good communicators on the back end, because to us, when you’re talking about the pillars of defense, that’s number one. Communication leads to anticipation. Big plays are made with anticipation. If I know it’s one of two things, I’m going to be super aggressive and have the opportunity to seize the moment and make a play," Campanile said.
"That often happens with guys who are good communicators and guys who are focused. A veteran guy usually brings that to the table. But they’re elite in that regard, and not just that. They’re both really good players. I have a ton of confidence in those guys, and I think the guys around them have really enjoyed having them around because they’re a great sounding board for them. They’ve been a big help to some of the younger guys. Like I said, great communicators, that kind of brings a calm to everybody out on the field.”
