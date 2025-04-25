Is USC DB a Sleeper Jaguars Pick?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the second day 2025 NFL Draft today with many unknowns. The exciting thing about that is that we do not know what player they are going to take. But whoever that player is, they can set the Jaguars up for day two and find themselves a player that many are not talking about and do not have on their draft boards.
One position the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone wants to address in the draft is the cornerback position. The Jaguars struggled in the secondary last season, especially at the corner spots.
The Jaguars can look to add a cornerback on day two of the draft and they can take their first steal of the draft by taking cornerback Jaylin Smith out of the University of Southern California.
Smith would be an good pick for the Jaguars. Smith is a cornerback who has a lot of upside, but for some reason no one is talking about. He is one of the best cornerbacks in this draft and many teams are probably going to pass up on him, and that is where the Jaguars can take advantage and take him.
Smith is also a good pick up because he will be ready to play in the NFL in his rookie season. He will be ready to learn and give the Jaguars a legit cornerback that they can turn into a Pro Bowl type of player.
Three-year starter with measurables and ball production that could leave teams lukewarm on his NFL prospects," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Smith plays with a narrow backpedal, glitchy transitions and sluggish closing burst from off-man coverage, but he is much clingier from press-man. He might not have the play strength, length, or top-end speed to be reliable on an island outside, though. The 2024 tape was better, and he does offer some inside/outside flexibility, but he might be fighting for a roster spot throughout his career."
Added Smith will make the Jaguars defense better next season. It is going to be interesting to see what the Jaguars do today and on Friday because they have top picks in all of the rounds.
