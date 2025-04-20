Who Do Jaguars Take in Latest 7-Round Mock Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their final reports and draft boards in order for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in a couple of weeks.
The Jaguars are under new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. These two will be drafting their first class in Jacksonville.
They want to bring in players that they best believe fits the team they are trying to build and fits their scheme as well.
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network released a recent seven round mock draft and these are the players they have the Jaguars taking.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
It feels as though there are three distinct avenues for the Jacksonville Jaguars to follow in Round 1: Mason Graham, Ashton Jeanty, or an offensive lineman. If Membou -- my fourth overall player -- is still here, the prospect of building an elite offensive line may win out.
36) Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The Jaguars passed on DT in Round 1, and they still came away with a first-round talent in Tyleik Williams, an alignment-versatile hybrid nose tackle in the mold of Alim McNeill.
61) Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
Projected Trade: Jaguars receive 61st pick; Commanders receive 70th pick, 107th pick, JAX 2026 4th
This is an aggressive trade for Jacksonville, but it's for a top-32 prospect on my board in Azareye'h Thomas: A press-man savant with suffocating length, quick feet, and soft skills.
88) Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
Beyond Brian Thomas Jr., there's very little certainty in the Jaguars' WR room. Tory Horton changes that with his size-speed blend, smooth separation ability, and catch-point instincts.
126) Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
Jaguars get another talented running back in the backfield. Neal is a good back in this draft and can help keep fresh legs in the backfield.
142) Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
Evans gives the Jaguars another tight end who fits Coen's offense.
182) Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse
Jaguars add to their defensive line. Diggs gives the Jaguars a good piece on the line that can get after the quarterback.
194) Sean Martin, DL West Virginia
Jaguars beef up their defensive line with back-to-back picks.
221) Monaray Baldwin, WR, Baylor
The Jaguars get a talented receiver with their last pick of the draft. Baldwin can be a No. 2 or 3 receiver for the Jaguars.
