Jaguar Report

Who Do Jaguars Take in Latest 7-Round Mock Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to add more talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here is the latest mock draft for the Jaguars.

Michael Canelo

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, listens as general manager James Gladstone answers questions from the media during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, listens as general manager James Gladstone answers questions from the media during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their final reports and draft boards in order for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in a couple of weeks.

The Jaguars are under new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. These two will be drafting their first class in Jacksonville.

They want to bring in players that they best believe fits the team they are trying to build and fits their scheme as well.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network released a recent seven round mock draft and these are the players they have the Jaguars taking.

5) Jacksonville Jaguars: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

It feels as though there are three distinct avenues for the Jacksonville Jaguars to follow in Round 1: Mason Graham, Ashton Jeanty, or an offensive lineman. If Membou -- my fourth overall player -- is still here, the prospect of building an elite offensive line may win out.

36) Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Jaguars passed on DT in Round 1, and they still came away with a first-round talent in Tyleik Williams, an alignment-versatile hybrid nose tackle in the mold of Alim McNeill.

61) Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Projected Trade: Jaguars receive 61st pick; Commanders receive 70th pick, 107th pick, JAX 2026 4th

This is an aggressive trade for Jacksonville, but it's for a top-32 prospect on my board in Azareye'h Thomas: A press-man savant with suffocating length, quick feet, and soft skills.

88) Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Beyond Brian Thomas Jr., there's very little certainty in the Jaguars' WR room. Tory Horton changes that with his size-speed blend, smooth separation ability, and catch-point instincts.

126) Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Jaguars get another talented running back in the backfield. Neal is a good back in this draft and can help keep fresh legs in the backfield.

142) Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Evans gives the Jaguars another tight end who fits Coen's offense.

182) Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse

Jaguars add to their defensive line. Diggs gives the Jaguars a good piece on the line that can get after the quarterback.

194) Sean Martin, DL West Virginia

Jaguars beef up their defensive line with back-to-back picks.

221) Monaray Baldwin, WR, Baylor

The Jaguars get a talented receiver with their last pick of the draft. Baldwin can be a No. 2 or 3 receiver for the Jaguars.

While we have you, make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley

Also be sure you go ahead and tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO