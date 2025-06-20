Is Jaguars Defense Getting Overlooked?
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to get better in every part of their team. From offense, defense, and special teams, the team wants to be the best at everything. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have brought in the right players to give the team a better chance to find success starting next season. The group the Jaguars have put together is good for the franchise.
A lot of buzz has been made about the offensive side of the ball this offseason. They did go after an offensive-minded head coach in Coen, and that is good overall. But you cannot forget about the defensive side of the ball with this team.
The defense side of the ball is very talented as well. Last season was not a good year for the defense, but in some spots, they showed what they could do.
The Jaguars do have multiple player-makers on the defensive side of the ball. And now with the fresh start that they will get, they have the opportunity to show what they can do and play freely. Next season, the defense will play a huge part in whether this team can find success or not. They have to give something and play way better than they did last season.
Even with all the moves, is the defense getting over looked by many?
"Jacksonville's defense was the bane of the team's existence last season (not to mention the offensive offense). Most observers have already written off the defense this year, with very little coverage sliding that way besides Hunter's presence," said Demetrius Harvey, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.
"The team still has two pass rushers in Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, who have proven to be 10-plus-sack players when things go their way, plus they are enforcers at both end spots."
"The team upgraded their secondary by bringing in Lewis, Hunter and safety Eric Murray. The team's best addition may be defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Though Campanile is a brand-new signal caller, the team's veterans have already given him rave reviews from what they've seen and heard of their new DC."
"All the guys that played with him or played under him, they love him, and so do I. I love his energy, his passion for the game, his attention to detail, the techniques, the different calls and the love he has for his players," Lewis said during mandatory minicamp. "You can already tell that he loves us and he wants to go out there and play really good football and I feel like we are going to do that.”
"Campanile offers the team a refreshed mindset. With the upgrades made to the secondary and re-shuffling of players to their appropriate roles, Jacksonville's defense should be vastly improved from a season ago."
