Jourdan Lewis Pinpoints Where Jaguars Went Wrong vs. Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis Reacts to Seattle Seahawks Loss

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) exits the tunnel before the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis spoke after Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and we were there for it all.

Jourdan, just from your vantage point, how would you evaluate how the defense did today?

JOURDAN LEWIS: We didn't win. So, yeah, that's number one. When you don't win, any other evaluation really doesn't matter. Our process went good this week, but at the end of the day, we didn't execute to our best ability. There were still some plays out there that, me personally, I wish I'd have had back. Especially the touchdown, look back earlier and things like that. Get my chances to help the team win. So, yeah, those little plays we need to get nipped in the bud. But it wasn't good enough to win.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a touchdown during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Did it seem like it came down to maybe just a couple of those explosives, the 61-yarder, and then the one near the end of the game?

JOURDAN LEWIS: No, I felt we weren't on our Ps and Qs to start the game. We were kind of behind the 8-ball from the beginning. We weren't on our communication and executing to our best ability. That’s when big plays happen and little leaky yards happen.

Jourdan, how would you evaluate the play of the corners rotating at the other two spots?

JOURDAN LEWIS: They fought back. It's really hard when you have -- that position is all about confidence. So, when you're going out there and rotating positions, it's hard to find your footing. I feel like we did good. I feel like we fought back and limited big plays in the second half. Just wasn't good enough.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where do you guys go from here? Is it a good time to maybe get away and have the road trip where you guys can maybe figure some things out?

JOURDAN LEWIS: It's still preparation time. We have a game to play versus a very good opponent. That only makes it even more challenging, so that means we have to be on our Ps and Qs when we go out there in London. That means just re-locking in and understanding our process has to be refined. We've got to get this win.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) answers questions after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.