Jourdan Lewis Pinpoints Where Jaguars Went Wrong vs. Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis spoke after Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and we were there for it all.
Jourdan, just from your vantage point, how would you evaluate how the defense did today?
JOURDAN LEWIS: We didn't win. So, yeah, that's number one. When you don't win, any other evaluation really doesn't matter. Our process went good this week, but at the end of the day, we didn't execute to our best ability. There were still some plays out there that, me personally, I wish I'd have had back. Especially the touchdown, look back earlier and things like that. Get my chances to help the team win. So, yeah, those little plays we need to get nipped in the bud. But it wasn't good enough to win.
Did it seem like it came down to maybe just a couple of those explosives, the 61-yarder, and then the one near the end of the game?
JOURDAN LEWIS: No, I felt we weren't on our Ps and Qs to start the game. We were kind of behind the 8-ball from the beginning. We weren't on our communication and executing to our best ability. That’s when big plays happen and little leaky yards happen.
Jourdan, how would you evaluate the play of the corners rotating at the other two spots?
JOURDAN LEWIS: They fought back. It's really hard when you have -- that position is all about confidence. So, when you're going out there and rotating positions, it's hard to find your footing. I feel like we did good. I feel like we fought back and limited big plays in the second half. Just wasn't good enough.
Where do you guys go from here? Is it a good time to maybe get away and have the road trip where you guys can maybe figure some things out?
JOURDAN LEWIS: It's still preparation time. We have a game to play versus a very good opponent. That only makes it even more challenging, so that means we have to be on our Ps and Qs when we go out there in London. That means just re-locking in and understanding our process has to be refined. We've got to get this win.
