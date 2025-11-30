2 Final Predictions for Jaguars' Week 13 Clash with Titans

It's hard to make predictions about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. I've tried to do so every single week, learning firsthand how volatile and mercurial this team can be. That said, I've had a decent thumb on some things, and I'll continue to throw my spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks.



On the one hand, the Jaguars can cough up four turnovers and go into overtime against a 3-7 team. On the other hand, they can come out and absolutely dominate a likely playoff squad, 35-7. They did both of those things in the last two weeks, against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. Who really knows what to expect in Week 13, when they go on the road to take on a 1-10 Tennessee Titans team? I do. Probably.



Jaguars will get a convincing win



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers go off



Fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars have been waiting a long time for this team's schedule to lighten up. It was supposed to start last week against the Cardinals, but we all know how that played out. This time, I'm expecting Head Coach Liam Coen and his Jaguars to actually take full advantage of an inferior opponent.

Not only are they looking to get a statement win, but Jacksonville could use this matchup as a springboard to build momentum for its playoff push in the home stretch of the 2025 NFL season.



One of the big question marks for this team in the past few weeks has been where Brian Thomas Jr. will fit in upon his return. Jakobi Meyers has been excellent since the Jaguars traded for him ahead of the deadline, and his arrival alongside Parker Washington's emergence and Brenton Strange's return has given Jacksonville a very encouraging set of downfield weapons for Trevor Lawrence.

I think BTJ will fit in seamlessly, with Meyers and Washington allowing him to return to a more comfortable role running mostly deep routes outside the numbers. Look out for both Thomas Jr. and Meyers to have big games against a middling Titans secondary.



Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) come together after a play during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

2. Jourdan Lewis comes out swinging



BTJ isn't the only player the Jaguars have missed. In Tennessee, Jourdan Lewis will be back too after also sitting out the last three games with a neck issue. Between his injury and an overall slump, Lewis hasn't had an interception since Week 3's win over the Houston Texans.



Cam Ward has been playing well for the Titans lately, and he hasn't thrown a pick in his last three outings. He's due for another one, especially against an improved Jaguars' pass rush that should pressure him into some poor decisions. Lewis will be looking to remind the Jaguars and their fans how vital he's been for this defense, and he'll do exactly that with a big-time interception in Nashville.

To get all my predictions for the Jaguars this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.