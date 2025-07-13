Will Change of Scenery Land Jourdan Lewis in Pro Bowl?
Through the years, a change of scenery sometimes takes careers to the next level in some instances. In Dallas, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis was a quality player, but was never a next-level guy. Lewis never went to the Pro Bowl either. Could a move to Duval be the move that accentuates the nine-year vet's talents and lands Lewis in the Pro Football All-Star showcase?
Drafted in 2017 out of Michigan, Lewis has ten career interceptions, but the buzz out of offseason workouts suggests that Lewis has found another gear in a new system. On a recent podcast, Jaguars on SI Beat Reporter John Shipley talked about Lewis turning heads in Training Camp.
"To me, Jourdan Lewis is exactly what the Jaguars needed in the secondary," said Shipley. "He's a leader, he's experienced, he's smart, he has good technique. Most importantly, he's fiery and he's passionate. You can tell just by watching him practice. I'm not talking about, you know, any quotes he gives or anything like that. I'm just talking about the guy I see practice for the Jaguars. "
"He brings the intensity and competition up to another level, and he's a really. Impressive guy to watch challenge the Jaguars' receivers like he was challenging Travis Hunter. He was challenging Dyami Brown. He was challenging Brian Thomas Jr. And I think as we go through the course of the off-season, you know, mix in his really outgoing personality with some of the plays that he makes. I think he's going to be somebody we're talking about consistently through the course of training camp."
That intensity is not new to Jourdan Lewis, but playing with DB Tyson Campbell is, and already, the two have gelled together in DC Anthony Campanile's secondary.
"I think he's somebody who's going to be in line to make a lot of plays. I think he's somebody who is obviously going to play a major role. You know, whether that's the starting nickel guy, whether that's starting across from Tyson Campbell and two cornerback looks. To me, you know, he and Tyson Campbell each are guys that you can probably consider to include in here."
"You know, Tyson Campbell, another guy, had a really strong off-season program, but these are guys that just proved, in my opinion, during the off-season program, that they're going to take things up a notch in practice. Especially Lewis had some impressive reps, especially in the red zone, and he lets people know about it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE