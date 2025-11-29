3 Things to Watch in Jaguars' Return to Nashville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a long and storied history against the Tennessee Titans, and it is about to see another chapter written in Week 13 in Nashville.

So, what will we be watching for when the Jaguars take on the Titans on Sunday? We break it down below.

Return of BTJ

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be getting key wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. back in the fold on Sunday, an encouraging sign for an offense that has been moving the ball well over the last month. The Jaguars have done this while being without Thomas and his speed in the last three weeks, and we will now get to see what the offense looks like with Thomas, Brenton Strange, and Jakobi Meyers all on the field together.

There is no questioning that Thomas had a rough first half of the season, but he is still an impactful player who raises the ceiling of the entire offense. The Jaguars have been unable to stretch the field over the last few weeks, and that can only help the Jaguars' offense as they look to make a playoff push over the next six weeks.

The RG Spot

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

What the Jaguars do with their right guard spot remains to be a question. Patrick Mekari -- in addition to Chuma Edoga -- will miss the game. Cole Van Lanen seems like the natural option after starting the last three weeks at left guard and then at right tackle, but perhaps Wyatt Millum finally gets a look?Still, Van Lanen has been impressive.

According to Next Gen Stats, Van Lanen allowed just three pressures and 1.5 sacks across 59 pass-blocking snaps after playing all 55 of his snaps at left guard in Week 10 vs. the Texans. Last week, he matched up nine times against Cardinals leading pass rusher Josh Sweat and allowed zero pressures, and he also posted a pressure-free performance in Week 11 against the Chargers.

The CB Deployment

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Another key piece the Jaguars will get back on Sunday is cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Lewis has missed the last three games -- and most of Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- but is officially set to return to the lineup in Week 13. He was playing great football before his injury and is one of the top leaders in the franchise.

With Lewis back in the lineup, it will be interesting to see how the Jaguars deploy their cornerback group. Jarrian Jones has been fantastic over the last three weeks and deserves a spot in the lineup, while the Jaguars still need to weigh how they will use Greg Newsome.

