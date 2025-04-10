Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Once Again Learning New Staff, Scheme
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in an offseason of transition, as a number of changes have taken place. Change was undoubtedly needed after two consecutive losing seasons, but the Jaguars have made sweeping changes this offseason.
The Jaguars have made so many changes that they are bound to experience growing pains this upcoming season. Those growing pains are likely to impact Trevor Lawrence as much, if not more, than any other player on their roster, as he plays the most critical position on the field.
Coen said there would not be much difference between the new scheme he will implement and the system the Jaguars previously ran. However, as with any new coaching staff, Coen will do things differently from the previous staff.
This means that no matter how similar Coen may think his scheme is to the Jaguars' previous ones, he was brought in to be different. The players will unquestionably have many new things to learn, especially their franchise quarterback.
Liam Coen makes Lawrence's third head coach since being drafted in 2021. Including Darrell Bevell, Lawrence is on his fourth head coaching career. The Jaguars coaching staff's instability has played a significant role in Lawrence's 22-38 record as a starting quarterback.
Lawrence noted how learning a new system has impacted his offseason.
“Yeah, there's some things you're used to finding ways to make everything stick. I think the hard part is when you hear things that are the same words that mean something different. You’ve got a lot of systems that kind of go through your head, and you have got to really differentiate it in everything and find a way to learn it that way," Lawrence said.
"I think that's maybe the more challenging part, knowing multiple systems, but for the most part, I think the formations and motions, all the basic stuff like that was really hard for me to learn my rookie year, and the play calls, the length, all that stuff, because I just wasn't used to any of it, now being in multiple systems. Like that, that's a lot that comes more second nature and it's easier to pick up.”
Jacksonville hopes Coen will provide the stability they have lacked since drafting Lawrence. If Coen cannot do so, it could have significant implications for Lawrence's career.
Make sure to follow us now on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.