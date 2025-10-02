Monday Night Football: Jaguars HC Liam Coen Talks Strategy vs. Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke to the media on Thursday to preview the Kansas City Chiefs, and we were there for it all.
To view his comments, watch below.
For a partial transcript of Coen's comments, view below.
Q: On if he has confidence in the defensive line if they have to step up and fill the gap
Coen: “Huge. Especially Smoot [DE Dawuane Smoot], has been really getting better and better every week, plays his tail off. Og [DL Emmanuel Ogbah] obviously gives us some flex to be able to play outside and be able to reduce a little bit inside. [DL] B.J. Green [II] got some snaps obviously last week and then, [LB] Dennis Gardeck’s continuing to, I think, get more and more comfortable out there. So, I feel confident though if that has to happen.”
Q: On how big the stage is for a Monday Night Football game
Coen: “Huge, just a great opportunity, like we talked about in the team meeting today to go play a cleaner 60 minutes and see what happens, guys. Like we have done so many good things. It is truly about us getting better, improving, taking the next step in all three phases and just go trust it and play. This is going to be a blast. A ton of respect for the Chiefs.
Coach Reid [Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid], Coach Spags [Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo]. Tammy Reid was one of the first people to call Ashley [Coen] and welcome her. So, it's just a lot of respect for the organization. I know [Chiefs Offensive Coordinator] Matt Nagy really well, trained me out college when I was doing some quarterback stuff, so a lot of respect for what they've done.”
Q: On the opportunity for a home primetime game
Coen: “That's a great op for our whole fan base, the community, the city to come and support. We've tried to put a product on the field each week that our fans can be proud of, can be proud of the way that our players compete, how tough they're playing. It's not perfect but I do think our players care and they're trying to do everything they can to put the best product out there for our fanbase.”
Q: On the pressure looks of Spagnuolo
Coen: “Yeah, anywhere and everywhere. He definitely puts a lot of pressure on you as an offense, as a play caller, your quarterback. To be able to see it pre-snap, what's the picture going to be post-snap, zero checks. You got to be zero ready at all times, and it could be back-to-back to back. I think he zeroed me like three times in a row last year at one point. A lot of respect for the position that he puts his players in, the attacking mindset that they play with. It's a great opportunity for us this week.”
