Liam Coen Aims to Build Off Jaguars' Rejuvenation
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their new head coach after a unique and intriguing coaching search landed them the coveted offensive mind. After years of watching the Jaguars unsuccessfully and repeatedly try the same things, the Jaguars have gone the opposite direction.
Jacksonville had an experienced general manager and head coach, but it was undoubtedly time for a change. Instead of looking for a more experienced GM and head coach who may present outdated ideas, the Jaguars hired a fresh set of eyes to oversee things.
Hiring James Gladstone as their general manager and Coen as their head coach gives the Jaguars one of the youngest GMs and head coaches in the National Football League. However, it also gives them a new approach that today's players may respond to better.
At the NFL owners' meetings, Coen explained what his approach will be during his first season in Jacksonville.
“It’s just incrementally inputting the culture. It’s not just culture overload on day one when you’re like – as a player, coach, and staff – man, that was way too much, this is a lot. Culture is how we truly just are. How we talk to each other, how we hang out with each other, the way we hold meetings and gatherings together," Coen said.
Coen noted how critical it would be for the Jaguars to come together after a season in which one of their players publicly accused his teammates of quitting.
"It’s just incrementally, let’s have these conversations about trying to do more of this [interlocking fingers] instead of this [separating fingers]. How do we connect closer? Players, you have to show them. You truly have to. Let’s show them examples of what we want this to look like. I remember Harvard did a study a few years ago on the Boston Celtics and the Lakers on the power of touch.
"When you shoot a free throw, and every single dude, you see them all dap people up. In the basketball world, the power of touch is so huge in terms of the best teams that year that touched the most in terms of the connection, the high-fives, all that stuff, it was the [Los Angeles] Lakers and the Celtics that were the best teams in the league. So, there’s a whole study about it that I thought was interesting because for us to actually be connected, we’ve got to be able to high-five and celebrate and have a good time together. That’s what we’re trying to do," Coen said.
