Jaguars' Liam Coen Preparing for Any and Everything
After multiple disappointing seasons filled with losing, the Jacksonville Jaguars have turned over a new leaf this offseason, hiring James Gladstone as their general manager and Liam Coen as their head coach. This is Gladstone and Coen's first time in their respective positions.
At the owners' meetings, Coen noted the differences between his former job as an offensive coordinator, compared to that of a head coach. Coen has enjoyed the added responsibilities that come with being the head coach of a team.
However, he is still getting used to the difference in workload, as he is now concerned with every aspect of the team, and not just the offensive side of the ball. This will initially be one of the more pressing aspects of Coen's transition to Jacksonville.
“It’s a really good one. No, no, it's a great one. I really do because you're, as an OC, you're managing, okay, 10 coaches, players, a little bit of staffing, but that's basically about it. Now, there are other parts to it, and it keeps adding up, right, with defense, special teams," Coen said.
"A little bit of the situations outside, but that's the beautiful way of how we structured this with myself, James [Gladstone], [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Tony Boselli. I'm able to truly focus on the staff. Like, that's it. Keep the main thing the main thing. I’m a football coach, James does personnel, Tony is able to help with so much of the support staff and communication.
Coen looks forward to things picking up even more, as the players arriving soon. Still, the Jaguars' front office knows there is plenty of work to be done, as they must rebuild one of the worst rosters in the league.
"So yeah, the time is doubled. I haven't done a lot of ball, but it's been really cool. I think with the players coming in soon, to be able to do a little bit more. But the normal day right now, starts with about 6 a.m., they have a schedule for me every day and then I go in with James for the rest of the day. So that's where we've been at right now.”
