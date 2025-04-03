Jaguars' Liam Coen Already Impressed By Anthony Campanile
For Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, the ability to climb the ladder of the coaching world is something he knows well.
Coen was brought into the NFL by the coach with perhaps the most influential coaching tree today in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay has used his tutelage and the Rams success to develop coordinators and position coaches, with some of the NFL's best coaches coming from his school of hard knocks.
As a result, Coen knows what it means to hire a top-notch staff and ensure that, while that staff is there to win, he also gives them a chance the grow and develop in the same way he did under McVay.
"I mean, if you look at the way we set things up like there is I don't want to say a succession, but it's built for people to elevate and grow. That’s what we want. We want to win games right now for the Jacksonville Jaguars," Coen said this week at the NFL's annual league meetings.
"That's priority number one for these coaches, but I'd be silly not to say that I want them to develop and evolve and grow. That's the goal. Like, I want these guys to be able to go off and be successful; that means we did something right."
One of those coaches Coen wants to see grow into a success is arguably the most important hire he made this offseason: defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who helped the Green Bay Packers' defense take a massive leap last season.
So far, so good as it pertains to Campanile and his development. As Coen detailed, Campanile has already left his mark.
"But for right now, their focus is on winning games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. I've been really happy with their flow. [Defensive Coordinator] Anthony Campanile is a first-time defensive coordinator. I went and sat in the defensive staff room, and that was being run like the players were in there," Coen said.
"It was he was making a call, the defensive staff is going, alright, I got the cloud, I got the flat, I got the hook curl, and it's like… I was like, oh shoot, it was moving. It was good, so really impressed.”
