Jaguars Coaching Staff Sounds Off on Status of the Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Organized Team Activities gave Liam Coen and his coaching staff the chance to get an early look of what is to come in Jacksonville. Following OTAs, Coen explained where the team currently stands.
"Ultimately, it’s voluntary, right? All we ask is if you aren’t going to be here, can you communicate to us in a timely manner. That’s been consistently getting better as we’ve gone, and it really has over the last few weeks gotten so much better just from clear communication on what are the expectations if you’re going to be here," Coen said.
"We’re setting schedules. We’re setting up individual work that we want to be individualized for some of those players and anybody. I’ve been pleased with the guys who have been here and working. They’ve done nothing but do what we ask. They’ve been doing it from day one. They’ve worked their tails off. They seem to have good energy at all times, and it’s not always easy to come out and be buzzing around. Ultimately, these guys, it’s their jobs, but they’ve done their jobs to a high level thus far.”
Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski agreed with Coen, stating that the team is focused on improving this offseason. Udinski explained his expectations of the Jaguars, noting that their goal should be to improve every day.
“I would echo his sentiment. We want our guys to come out here with a growth mindset. We’re out here to improve. Of course, we are trying to win games come the fall, but the number one priority is to improve. In order to do that, you have to be willing to fail and have that growth mindset on plays that are going to be challenging," Udinski said.
"Things that guys haven’t had a lot of time practicing or walking through. Different looks that stress the guys mentally and physically. Not only coaches and players, but everybody is hopefully out here with a growth mindset and focused on that improvement on a daily basis.”
After how the past few seasons have gone for the Jaguars, improvement of any kind is good. As the Jaguars look to add wins to their record this upcoming season, they must start with the small wins on a daily basis in practices leading up to the games.
They appear to have a more competent coaching staff this season; time will tell if that is the case.
