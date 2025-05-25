Travis Hunter's "Unique Challenge" This Offseason
James Gladstone and the Jacksonville Jaguars traded multiple picks, including next year's first round pick for the right to select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
While giving up next year's first round pick made the price for Hunter steep, they believe his ability to play on both sides made the investment worth it.
Still, his unique ability to play on both sides, has made for a few unique challenges as well.
After Organized Team Activities, offensive coordinator Grant Udinski addressed some of those issues facing Hunter and the Jaguars.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I’m sure you guys see it, him out here, the dancing at practice. The fun, the love of the game. That’s one of the cool things about not just him but all the guys we brought in, they’re guys that love football. I think that’s apparent, the way they practice. It makes our job a lot of fun to get out here on the grass with those guys. Whether it’s on the grass or in the meeting room, it’s that same energy and passion for the game or passion for being around their teammates that they bring every day," Udinski said.
“Yeah, you’re definitely going for maximum efficiency. You’re trying to optimize the time, so it’s different. It’s a unique challenge, but it’s a fun challenge, it’s an exciting challenge. He’s the type of guy that because of that passion and the love of the game, who’s up for the challenge and can do it. It’s definitely different compared to the rest of the guys and his schedule. It’s a unique skill set, unique person and a unique player. That’s been fun as well.”
According to the Draft Network, Hunter excels in many areas on the defensive side of the ball. Jacksonville will need the best Hunter has to give, after paying a high price for the talented player.
"Against man coverage, Hunter has the long speed to win the vertical plane and generate big, explosive plays down the field for his offense. He uses foot quickness and a twitchy lower body to speed release at the line of scrimmage and immediately become even with his DB as he works to stack them during his route stem. Hunter’s route stems are a strength of his game—squaring up and moving his defenders off their spots. He knows how to push defenders upfield and open multiple route possibilities. He can mix up his route tempo and pacing to keep DBs off balance."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Hunter today.
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.