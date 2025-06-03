Jaguars' Liam Coen Impressed by WR Brian Thomas Jr.
When a new head coach comes onto the scene in an NFL franchise, it takes them some time to get culminated with players on the roster. The same can be said for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who is still adjusting to not only learning each player but how to be a head coach at the next level.
Coen was one of the top coaching candidates during the hiring cycles early in the offseason and while it took some time to get there, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator was named the next Jaguars coach in January.
One player that should benefit greatly from his hiring is No. 1 wideout Brian Thomas Jr., who comes into his second season as one of the top players on the roster.
Thomas broke numerous franchise rookie records and was a tough presence to handle on the field for opposing defenses. His 6-foot-4, 210 pound frame stands out but what he can do with it is astounshing in itself with the way he breaks at the top of routes and can create after the catch.
At offseason training activity (OTA) practice Monday, Coen was asked how impressive the former 2024 No. 24 overall draft choice had been in person since arriving in Jacksonville. Coen said he was freakishly talented, continuing to amuse the first-year head coach with his preparation on and off the field.
He’s got some freakish traits. Just his attention to detail in the meeting room setting, being able to answer questions, you see some of his personality come to life as well," Coen said. "But you see, when we get into competitive situations, there’s definitely a little bit of an uptick."
Coen explained to the Jaguars media Monday that Thomas comes to life as a player when they get out of scripted drills for plays, showcasing his incredible talent for the world to see. Thomas will have a primetime slot in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
"You get the feedback from some of these guys, especially when it’s scripted, they’re just kind of, like, again? Again?" Coen said. "So, we start doing more call-it, and you start to see especially BT come to life."
"The ability for a big dude like him to be able to operate in the slot, run some of the choice and option routes, but also be able to go vertical and catch the ball down the field, he’s been a real pleasure to work with so far.”
Thomas is expected to play more in the slot this season as Coen and the Jaguars look to get the best out of their young star while first-round pick Travis Hunter and free agent signee Dyami Brown get some run on the outside.
