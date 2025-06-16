Liam Coen Has Encouraging Update on Jaguars' Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already seen plenty from star rookie Travis Hunter in the month-plus since making him the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star and Heisman Trophy winner has practiced at both cornerback and wide receiver since joining the franchise in April, showing off the high-level traits at both positions that make him such a rare player.
But, how has head coach Liam Coen seen his new star develop and grow over the course of the offseason program? For Coen, it came down to a few simple aspects. The first of which -- literal growth.
“I think he’s physically grown. You looked at, we had the weight room goals and accomplishments that we had this spring, and he was up there with some of the guys who have put on the most muscle mass since getting here this spring," Coen said at the end of minicamp.
"So, I think I’ve seen a little bit of physical growth, specifically in his upper half, and also just, it’s a lot of volume, man."
Hunter has gotten bigger, stronger and faster since joining the Jaguars' and their weight program. But he has also shown the ability to handle everything the Jaguars are throwing at him on both sides of the ball.
"It’s a lot of volume. This is not an offense specifically that you just go out, line up and play. There’s a lot of shifts and motions and two play calls, sometimes three play calls. So, it is a lot, and then him having to obviously do defense as well," Coen said.
"You see the type of guy that he is. He’s in here early, he stays late, and wants to work. He loves the game. The growth will continue. I think we’ll see a little bit more of a jump once we get into training camp as well.”
Hunter is trying to do something that no other player in NFL history has been able to do on a full-time basis. He is pushing the limits of the sport as a whole, and as a result he is pushing himself to the limits to make it all happen just the way it is supposed to.
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again this year!
Please also tell us your thoughts and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.