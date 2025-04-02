Jaguars HC Liam Coen Details the Team's New Culture
After multiple subpar seasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars aim to get going in the right direction. The past few seasons have seen the Jaguars spin their tires in the mud, losing much more than they won. However, they hope to change that with Liam Coen leading the way.
Coen was one of the offseason's most sought-after coaches because of his offensive prowess. He has been tasked with, among other things, getting the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Still, Coen believes other things will be key to Jacksonville's turnaround.
Along with the quality of the players and coaching staff, the Jaguars must also improve the culture that has engulfed the team lately. At the NFL owners' meetings, Coen explained the kind of culture Jaguars players can expect when they return later in the offseason.
“Energy. That's the first thing that we're really trying to place. It's just feel, guys, this is good stuff. It's great to be back. We're doing football, guys. How many of us get to do this? We get an opportunity to do this every single day. There are so many that don't, so how are we going to approach this thing? I think they'll walk into that kind of feeling," Coen said.
"We'll meet. We'll just do meetings, obviously, throughout Phase I, introducing our systems while we start to introduce our culture. The way that we're going to be, the way we're going to talk to each other, the way they're going to communicate with each other, how we're going to treat one another, that'll go hand in hand with the systems," Coen said.
The Jaguars desperately need to improve their roster, as it lacks too much talent at a lot of positions to consistently be competitive in today's NFL. Years of bad roster moves have finally caught up to the Jaguars and they must now work their way out of it to improve their roster.
Still, an improved roster and coaching staff with the same negative culture is counterproductive and will only allow the Jaguars to improve marginally. Coen is on the right track by wanting to change the culture in Jacksonville, as that will be one of the most critical steps of all.
