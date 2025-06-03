One Jaguars Veteran Gave Liam Coen Ultimate Vote of Confidence
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has already seemingly won over the factions of the Jaguars' roster long before he fields a team for the first time.
Player after player this offseason has heaped praise on Coen for his energy and coaching style, with the young and positive head coach seeming like the exact thing a previously beaten-down organization needed with its walls.
But perhaps the greatest vote for confidence on Coen and his tenure so far has come from arguably Coen's best player.
Jaguars' defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has not been to many OTA practices in recent years, which has never been an issue due to their voluntary nature. He crafted his game on his own, which prepared him to thrive and resulted in his record-breaking 2023 season.
But through seven OTA practices under Coen, Hines-Allen has so far been a 100% participant. Hines-Allen said Monday that he decided he would do this while he was still under the Doug Pederson regime, but he also said he was doing so due to his connection with Coen thus far.
It’s huge. It’s something that ultimately you want to be the standard for everybody, right? For everybody to want to be here with what we have available to us with this facility, with the training, with the strength and conditioning, with the nutrition," Coen said on Monday after practice.
"You want guys to want to be here and not have to feel like they need to go elsewhere to get quality work in for themselves. That’s been huge. It’s been huge to have him here ... For him to be here as much as he has has been really, really instrumental for our defense and for our entire team.”
Simply by showing up to the voluntary practices, Hines-Allen has sent a message across the entire franchise. And it is a very pro-Coen message.
The best football teams are player-led, and there are few players who are more equipped to lead the Jaguars' roster under Coen than Hines-Allen. He has proven it on and off the field and has been a franchise cornerstone since he was drafted in 2019, something that is not set to change under Coen.
For Coen's early tenure, consider this a win.
